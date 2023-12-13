Meloni Assures Zelensky Of Italy's Full Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated Italy's full support for Ukraine.

That's according to ANSA , Ukrinform reports.

"Premier Meloni confirmed the support of the Italian government in every sphere to the Ukrainian authorities and people,” says a statement released by her office.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of EU heads of state and government will take place in Brussels on December 14-15 to consider a strategic decision to start EU membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

On December 11, the Italian Foreign Ministry agreed to begin talks with Ukraine on EU membership and called for speeding up the accession process of the Balkan states.

