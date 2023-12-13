Caldera Announces New RIP Software Version 17

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera , part of Dover

(NYSE: DOV ), today announced the launch of Version 17 of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software for large-format digital printing and cutting. Version 17 includes the official support of macOS® Sonoma, the integration of Adobe® PDF Print Engine 6.2, more than 30 new drivers, and an extended range of new features to facilitate color management, printing and cutting tasks.

"Caldera continues to push the boundaries of digital printing technology, and this latest Version shows our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With its array of new features and enhanced performance, users can expect improved efficiency, precision, and creative possibilities," said Samin Sarkar, General Manager at Caldera.

"CalderaRIP remains at the forefront of PDF performance with the integration of the latest version of Adobe PDF Print Engine," said Arnaud Fabre, Head of Product at Caldera. "This integration not only ensures compatibility with Adobe Creative Suite's evolution, but also guarantees precise rendering for all PDF files. As always, our users can rely on Caldera's stability and high performance to help deliver flawless results, streamline their processes and meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry."

Color is paramount in digital printing, and Version 17 brings an array of powerful color management features to help users deliver the best possible results. With this new version, users can share their spot color libraries, a highly requested feature that significantly expedites the setup of new workstations. Within

EasyMedia, Caldera's color management module, users can select the formula for measuring color distances, ensuring the greatest accuracy yet for a wide range of substrates. Moreover, users can enable the Auto-Smoothing option, effectively improving linearization curves and eliminating color management inaccuracies. Caldera also continues to provide official access to spot color libraries, including Pantone, RAL and HKS, simplifying the process of achieving precise brand colors.

In Version 17, users with a

CalderaCare subscription will now be granted one InkPerformer license per printer, a resourceful solution that can reduce ink consumption by up to 35%, significantly cutting down production costs and improving margins.

Furthermore,

Caldera introduced its own REST API, enabling seamless integration of CalderaRIP with third-party applications such as webshops and ERP software. The REST API paves the way for more efficient job submission and improved job cost-tracking.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership

mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at

dovercorporation .



Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

MACOS is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. PANTONE is a registered trademark of Pantone LLC. ADOBE is a registered trademark of Adobe Systems Inc.

SOURCE Dover