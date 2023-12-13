Vietnam To Thailand: 7 Cheapest Countries To Live In

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From vibrant Vietnam to tropical Thailand, discover seven of the world's most budget-friendly countries to live in. Embrace the rich culture, low-cost living, and diverse experiences these nations offer, making them enticing options for those seeking affordability and adventure
Explore affordability and cultural richness from Vietnam to Thailand, as we unveil the 7 cheapest countries beckoning those seeking budget-friendly living experiences
Vietnam has been known for its low cost of living, especially in cities like Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi
While certain areas like Bangkok and popular tourist destinations may be more expensive, overall, Thailand offers a reasonable cost of living
Many parts of Mexico are considered affordable, especially in smaller towns and cities. Cities like Mérida, Oaxaca, and Guanajuato are known for being budget-friendly
Cities like Medellín and Bogotá in Colombia are often cited as affordable places to live. The cost of living is generally lower compared to many Western countries
Indonesia, particularly places like Bali and Yogyakarta, offers a relatively low cost of living. Accommodation and food are typically affordable
India, with its diverse cities and regions, offers a wide range of living costs. Many smaller cities and towns have a significantly lower cost of living
Phnom Penh, Siem Reap in Cambodia are known for affordability. The cost of living, including rent, food, and transportation, is generally lower compared to many Western countries
MENAFN13122023007385015968ID1107589867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.