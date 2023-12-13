Contentserv Named A Strong Performer In Product Information Management Report By Independent Research Firm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) performer-badg.png" width="300" height="300" alt="Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave: Product Information Management Q4 2023" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

- Michael Kugler, CEO ContentservROHRBACH, GERMANY, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Contentserv , a leading provider of Product Information Management (PIM) and Product Experience Management (PXM) systems, announces its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester WaveTM: Product Information Management, Q4 2023. The Forrester report analyzes each vendor's approach and provides detailed insight into how each stacks up against others in the category.Named a Strong Performer in this evaluation, Contentserv obtained the highest possible score in the“roadmap” and“adoption” criteria being cited that“its comprehensive roadmap incorporates foundational elements for the DPP (Digital Product Passport)” and the“integration of a larger assortment of channel endpoints and DSA (Digital Shelf Analytics) capabilities through the inclusion of Shoppingfeed's capabilities.”Contentserv“has continued its steady organic growth in EMEA, acquired Shoppingfeed, and gained traction in the US and APAC.” It“focuses on transitioning PIM from a back-end support data system to a top-line revenue driver and catalyst in enterprises,” wrote the Forrester report. Further, the report notes that Contentserv“shined in our evaluation with AI support during onboarding of product data, support for enterprises with multiple brands through a federated data model hierarchy, and above-par product information translation capabilities.” In addition, the report cites that a reference customer lauded the ease of use of the APIs, stating,“Now we have the capabilities to stand up an API in a couple of minutes; it is very robust in terms of getting data out of the system.”With 12 global offices in Europe, the US, and Asia, over 250 employees, industry-leading partners, and hundreds of multinational brands like Brooks, Electrolux, Koki Holdings, Lacoste, Mizuno, Panasonic, and Ricoh, the company continues its rapid expansion.“We are on a mission to transform PIM from a product data back-end into a top-line-driving Product Experience Management and are happy to see Forrester has recognized this,” says Michael Kugler, CEO of Contentserv, and adds:“We want our customers to generate significantly higher reach and increase conversion rates with better content across all touchpoints. Ultimately, it is all about turning product data into revenue.”A complimentary copy of the Q4 2023 Forrester WaveTM Evaluation of Product Information Management (PIM) solutions can be requested at en/forrester-wave-pim-2023

