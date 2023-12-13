Number Of Azerbaijan's Women Entrepreneurs Increases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Sufficient steps
have been taken to ensure gender equality and protect women's
rights in Azerbaijan, Chairperson of the State Committee for
Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova
said, Trend reports.
She noted that continuous steps are being taken towards
expanding the rights and opportunities of women.
"Projects are initiated by women to create business entities,"
the official pointed out.
According to her, Azerbaijan has 269,320 women
entrepreneurs.
"This is more than in previous years, but it is not enough,
considering the role women play in society and their contribution.
More support should be provided to women entrepreneurs in the
construction sector," Muradova added.
A conference themed "Role of women in the development of the
construction sector: issues and prospects" is being held with the
organizational support of the State Committee for Family, Women,
and Children's Affairs and the Small and Medium Business
Development Agency.
