Norwegian PM Announces $1.8B In Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway will provide $1.8 billion in aid to Ukraine by the end of the current year and will continue to support the country from the first months of 2024.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere stated this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Stoere, Norway has an opportunity to help with $1 billion for 2023, which is coming to an end soon.“We are also increasing our financial and humanitarian support by about $800 million for this year," he said.

The Norwegian Prime Minister has stressed that his country will support Ukraine in 2024 from the first months. This will include direct economic support for critical services in Ukraine so that there are no delays in supplies to Ukrainians.

Stoere added that Norway is trying to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure by providing air defense equipment and is increasing funding for the defense industry with European partners to produce more ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Norway to participate in the second Ukraine-Northern Europe Summit. Before that, he paid a working visit to the United States, where he met with President Joe Biden and senators.

Earlier, it was reported that Norway had pledged assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about EUR 7 billion within the next five years.