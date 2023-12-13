Russian sociologist gets released after accusations of ‘justifying terrorism’

(MENAFN) Renowned Russian sociologist and prominent left-wing activist Boris Kagarlitsky has been released from custody after spending several months in pre-trial detention. The release follows accusations of "publicly justifying terrorism" related to a video in which Kagarlitsky expressed understanding for the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge.



Kagarlitsky, who serves as the editor-in-chief of the Rabkor news agency, distributed the controversial clip, leading to his arrest in October 2022. The video, which discussed the Ukrainian assault on the Crimean Bridge, prompted accusations of "calls for terrorism" from the prosecution. Despite facing a demand for 5.5 years in prison, the court in Russia's Republic of Komi opted not to incarcerate Kagarlitsky. Instead, the 64-year-old was fined 600,000 rubles (USD6,660) and prohibited from administering internet sites for two years.



A prominent figure in Russian academic and activist circles, Kagarlitsky is known for his work as a sociologist, left-wing theorist, and lecturer at the Moscow Higher School of Social and Economic Sciences. His arrest in July stemmed from the video's release, in which he suggested that it was "understandable" for Kiev to target the Crimean Bridge.



The Crimean Bridge, connecting southern Russia with the peninsula, was the target of a significant attack in October 2022 when Ukraine detonated a truck bomb. The attack resulted in four fatalities, a partial collapse of the road section, and a fire on the parallel railway span.



Prosecutors argued that Kagarlitsky's video "discredited the state authorities," citing a psychological and linguistic examination that purportedly revealed an "acknowledgement of the ideology of carrying out an explosion to discredit government authorities." The court's decision to fine and restrict Kagarlitsky rather than impose a prison sentence adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing debate over freedom of expression and dissenting voices in Russia.



The incident raises questions about the intersection of academia, activism, and state scrutiny, casting a spotlight on the challenges faced by those who engage in critical discourse within the country.





