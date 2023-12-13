Thermal Management System Market To Surpass USD 85.49 Billion By 2030 | Exclusive Report By Fortune Business Insights™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Thermal Management System Market Covered Major Segments as By Equipment (Heat Exchangers, Compressors, Heat Pipes and Hoses, Evaporators, Pumps & Control Valves, Accumulators & Reservoirs, Purge / Fill Systems, Filters and Motor Controllers, and Others), By Technology (Active Cooling and Passive Cooling), By End User (Agriculture Equipment, Automobiles, Aviation, Construction Equipment, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Machineries, Naval & Marine, Medical Equipment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal management system market size was valued at USD 54.28 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach the valuation of USD 56.72 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 85.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Thermal management system encapsulates various techniques and tools which are used to maintain the operating temperature of any system. The system finds its application in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and batteries. One of the factors driving the market growth is growing demand for electric vehicles in the commercial sector. Fortune Business InsightsTM shares this information in its report titled“ Thermal Management System Market, 2023-2030. ” Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure: Leading Players Featured in the Thermal Management System Market Research Report:

Advanced Cooling Technologies (U.S.)

AMETEK (U.S.)

Boyd (U.S.)

Henkel (Germany)

Honeywell International (U.S.)

Larid Thermal Systems (U.S.)

Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.)

Raytheon Technology (Collins Aerospace) (U.S.)

Sumitomo Precision Products (Japan) TAT Technologies (Israel) Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 6.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 85.49 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 56.72 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 250 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered

By Technology

By Equipment

By End-user By Geography Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East and Africa Thermal Management System Market Growth Drivers Growing Demand of Electric Vehicles in Commercial Sector Boost the Growth of the Market Growing Demand of Consumer Electronics Boost the Market Growth

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt On Manufacturing And Closure Of Assembly Plants Negatively Impacted The Market Growth

The pandemic of COVID-19 impacted the market negatively due to lockdown restrictions imposed by governments. With lockdown, automotive industry suffered loss due to reduction in the manufacturing and closure of assembly plants. Post-pandemic, the market experienced growth with an increase in the demand for electronic devices. This also propelled the demand for the thermal management systems.

Segmentation:

Automobiles Segement to Lead Due to Increasing Number of Deliveries of EVS

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, naval & marine, industrial machineries, aviation, automobiles, medical equipment, agriculture equipment, construction equipment, and others. Automobiles segment holds the largest share and is expected to have fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing number of deliveries of EVS and other vehicles.

Heat Exchangers Led in 2022 With Its Increasing Rate of Adoption

Based on equipment, the market is segmented into heat exchangers, compressors, heat pipes and hoses, evaporators, pumps & control valves, accumulators & reservoirs, purge / fill systems, filters and motor controllers, and others. Increasing rate of adoption of heat exchangers components is expected to drive the segment growth. The heat exchangers also dominated the market in the year 2022.

Active Cooling Segment Led The Market As It Offers Better Cooling Efficiency

Based on technology, the market is segmented into active cooling and passive cooling. Active cooling segment led the market in 2022 owing to its various advantages such as compactness and better cooling efficiency.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and the Rest of the World.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction



Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights



Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships



Latest technological Advancements



Porters Five Forces Analysis



Supply Chain Analysis

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Global Thermal Management System Market

Global Thermal Management System Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Key Findings / Definition



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Equipment





Heat Exchangers





Compressors





Heat Pipes and Hoses





Evaporators





Pumps & Control Valves





Accumulators & Reservoirs





Purge / Fill Systems





Filters and Motor Controllers



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use





Consumer Electronics





Naval & Marine





Industrial Machineries





Aviation





Automobiles





Medical Equipment





Agriculture Equipment





Construction Equipment



Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology





Active Cooling



Passive Cooling



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia-pacific Middle East

TOC Continued...!

Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Speak to Our Expert:

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand For The Electrical Vehicles To Drive Market Trajectory

Increasing demand for the electrical vehicles is anticipated to drive global thermal management system market growth. With increasing demand for EVs, there has been a simultaneous increase in the demand for EV thermal systems as they are used to maintain the operating temperatures of the battery, the motor, and various sensitive electronic components. In addition, growing demand for the consumer electronics is also estimated to create the demand for these systems.

However, high costs of development and power costs of thermal management systems are set to hinder the market development.

Regional Insights:

With Developed Automotive Market, Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Market Share

Asia Pacific led the global thermal management system market share in 2022 due to rapid rate in consumer electronics and automobiles trade. The market was valued at USD 30.95 billion in 2022. The region is set to hold its dominant position during the forecast period due to presence of developed automotive market in India, Japan, China, and South Korea.

North America is set to grow significantly due to increasing number of investments for the development of advanced naval commercial and defense vessels.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Gain Competitive Edge by Developing Modern Thermal Management Systems

Key industry players of the global thermal management system market have been focusing on developing next-generation thermal systems. The market is led by Advanced Cooling Technologies, AMETEK, Boyd, Henkel, Honeywell International, Larid Thermal Systems, Parker Hannifin Corp, and Raytheon Technology.

Get a Quote Now:

Key Industry Development:

June 2023: Triumph Group Inc., has been awarded a multi-year contract for its Systems Electronics and Controls by The Boeing Company for the AH-64 Apache Environmental Cooling System.

Read Related Insights:

Avionics Market to Hit USD 159.35 Billion by 2030 | With 8.45% CAGR

With 7.7% CAGR, Thermal Imaging Market Worth USD 4.10 Billion by 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US : +1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Attachment

Thermal Management System Market