Johnson County Chief Judge & District Judge Under Criminal Claims Inside Kids Custody Cases, KS Dad Restoring Justice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kansas City, Kansas Dec 12, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

A Kansas father representing himself as attorney has filed criminal allegations against the Chief Judge of the Johnson County District Court, Charles Droege, and the District Family Court Judge Paul Will Burmaster in the Kansas Federal Court through civil rights lawsuits. The lawsuits allege that simulations of legal processes are being committed to deceive the father, the Court, and the County in violation of KSA 21-5907, which prohibits simulating legal process. In Kansas, KSA 21-5907. Simulating legal process. (a) Simulating legal process is:(1) Distributing to another any document which simulates or purports to be, or is designed to cause others to believe it to be, a summons, petition, complaint or other legal process, with the intent to mislead the recipient and cause the recipient to take action in reliance thereon; or (2) printing or distributing any such document, knowing that it shall be so used. (b) Simulating legal process is a class A nonperson misdemeanor.

In Escalante v. Burmaster, Case No. 2:23CV02471 in the United States District Court in the District of Kansas, plaintiff pro se father Matthew Aaron Escalante alleges that on October 18, 2023, District Judge Paul Will Burmaster simulated serving a Kansas protective order in an unlawful manner. The complaint and accompanying transcripts from a civil custody hearing show the district judge acknowledging a previously served protective order to Mr. Escalante was missing an attachment from Protective Order Case No. 22-CV03391. The judge then attempted to remedy the deficiency of 22CV03391 on October 18, but did so in the unrelated civil custody case 18CV03813, which had no legal effect on the deficient protective order. The plaintiff argues this left a void protective order over the father and the judge is not immune then from suit due to the alleged criminal conduct.

The other federal lawsuit, Escalante v. Droege, Case No. 2:23-CV02536, also alleges a violation of KSA 21-5907 by the Chief Judge of the district court. The pro se complaint and facts in the county docket of 18-CV03813 show the Chief Judge noted on November 16, 2023, that the civil custody case was "Transferred to an Out of County Judge," but entries after that date clearly show the case was not transferred and remained active in Johnson County, allegedly constituting fraud by simulating a chief judge order when none exists.

These are serious allegations that have been brought against the two judges through summonses by a Kansas father representing himself pro se without a law license. The plaintiff alleges in all complaints that the judiciary wrongfully removed his title of "Dad" when the district judge Burmaster removed custody in an initial protection order without merit in July 2022. And he says he never saw his daughter again. The plaintiff has boldly stood up in the Kansas high court and now bears the title of "Attorney" as he moves to hold judges accountable and bring them to justice.

The father states his motivation and mentor has been Issac Wright Jr. Isaac Wright Jr. was wrongfully convicted on drug charges in New Jersey, 3 decades ago and was sentenced to life in prison in 1991 under New Jersey's drug kingpin laws. While incarcerated, he worked as a paralegal while in prison, and learned the Law and helped to overturn the wrongful convictions of twenty of his fellow inmates, before finally proving his own innocence and ultimately placing the judge and police who wrongfully convicted him into their own jail cells.