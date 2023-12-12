Iraq Seeks US Assistance In Tracing Funds From Pre-2003

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Judge Haider Hanoun, the head of Iraq's Integrity Commission , has met with an American delegation to explore the possibility of a memorandum of understanding between Iraq's Asset Recovery Fund and the US Treasury.

The meeting, held at the US Treasury headquarters, aimed to address Iraq's need for assistance in determining the fate of Iraqi funds linked to the pre-2003 era, involving the previous regime's figures and prominent companies. Judge Hanoun emphasized that a mutual agreement between the two parties could facilitate this process and overcome any obstacles.

During the meeting, Judge Hanoun highlighted the necessity of negotiating with figures from the previous regime to lift the freeze on funds recovered from the US side. He praised the prompt response from the US in this regard, expressing confidence in their full cooperation within the bounds of applicable laws.

Jesse Baker, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury, acknowledged the cooperation between the US Treasury and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) , committing to collaboration with Iraq in tracing assets from the pre-2003 era.

He also pledged cooperation with the Central Bank in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, recognizing the need for joint efforts to counter these crimes and their evolving methods.

(Source: Commission of Integrity)