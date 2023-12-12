Iraq To Establish 44 New Pharmaceutical Factories

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq plans to establish 44 new pharmaceutical factories across the country.

Hamoudi Al-Lami, an advisor to the Prime Minister, told the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA) that 25 of the factories will be in Baghdad, while the remaining facilities are spread across different provinces, including Kirkuk, Erbil, Basra, Karbala, and six in Anbar.

He added that there are now 23 operational pharmaceutical factories in Iraq, with two recently rehabilitated factories re-entering service.

(Source: INA)