In U.S. Senate, Zelensky Stresses Importance Of Continued U.S. Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine spoke in the U.S. Senate about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine and the importance of maintaining American support.

Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"A friendly, candid meeting in the U.S. Senate, which is an important confirmation of support for Ukraine in its struggle for independence, freedom and democracy," Zelensky said.

According to the president, he told the senators about the current security and economic situation in Ukraine, the importance of maintaining vital American support. He also answered the questions from senators.

Unresolved issues ininspire Putin, his sick clique - Zelensky

"I thank the leader of the Democratic Party in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the leader of the Republican Party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, for consolidating bipartisan support for our country and people," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, Volodymyr Zelensky began a working visit to the United States on Monday. Before that, he was on a visit to Argentina, where he attended the inauguration of the newly elected president.