Infinye Incorporated Appointed 2Win! Global Partner For APAC Region

- Chad Wilson, 2Win Vice President of OperationsCOLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Infinye Incorporated, a trusted leader in corporate performance optimization, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with 2Win! Global, a renowned skills training company dedicated to enhancing client-facing engagements. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, reflecting their substantial experience and mutual trust in delivering exceptional solutions in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.2Win! Global (2Win) is a renowned leader in the field of client engagement, buyer enablement, and commercial growth. With a global presence spanning six continents, 2Win offers a diverse team of experts and a trusted reputation for delivering exceptional revenue growth results.2Win's team of professionals has consistently set the bar for excellence and client engagement leveraging their extensive experience and industry expertise. They've delivered outstanding results to clients worldwide with a strong focus on practical training solutions with real-world impact. 2Win is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize commercial growth and enhance client experience.According to Chad Wilson, 2Win Vice President of Operations,“This partnership builds on a history of success and dramatically accelerates 2Win's ability to support a growing global market. Infinye is well respected in the region and will enhance 2Win's ability to deliver localized training and consulting services across APAC.”“In recent years we've expanded our curriculum to focus on buyer enablement techniques across the customer lifecycle. Our methods and tactics ensure client-facing professionals execute at a high level before, during, and after client engagements,” shared Dan Conway, 2Win CEO.2Win! Global specializes in training sales, presales, and customer success teams with the skills to deliver superior client-facing experiences. Their services cater to professionals in multiple industries, including technology, life sciences, financial services, and manufacturing. Their portfolio of training and consulting services spans the client lifecycle from new business discovery and requirements definition, presentations and demonstrations , expansion and renewal , storytelling, and executive interactions. With international facilitation teams located in over six continents, and over 100,000 trained practitioners, 2Win is uniquely positioned to deliver scalable and culturally adaptable training with measurable impact. See 2WinGlobal for more details.Founded in 2008, Infinye Incorporated (Infinye) has earned a solid reputation as a Singapore-based corporate performance optimization consultancy. Their unwavering dedication to innovation has consistently empowered clients to become more efficient and effective, turning challenges into opportunities for growth. Infinye thrives on a mission to inspire, empower, and eliminate time-wasting activities in organizations.According to Reeta Sabnani, Infinye Chief Inspiration Officer,“We recognize that success hinges on an organization's most valuable asset – its people. We bring real-world expertise to supercharge teams, enabling them to navigate and excel in today's fiercely competitive business landscape. This partnership enhances our ability to serve our customers across Asia-Pacific.” Infinye invites you to explore how they can surpass your expectations, ensuring that every arrow in your organizational quiver flies straight and true.This partnership between Infinye Incorporated and 2Win! Global is set to address the growing demand for 2Win's programs in the APAC region. It is worth noting that Infinye is well versed in 2Win! Global's curriculum, having successfully trained thousands of sales and presales professionals across 50+ companies. Infinye's deep expertise and commitment to excellence plays a pivotal role in expanding 2Win's footprint in this dynamic market.Infinye Incorporated and 2Win! Global look forward to a prosperous collaboration, combining their wealth of knowledge and experience to bring transformative solutions to organizations across the APAC region. Together, they are forging a world of infinite growth possibilities.For media inquiries or more information, please contact:Chad Wilson, 2Win Vice President of Operations: chadw@2winglobalReeta Sabnani, Infinye Chief Inspiration Officer: ...About Infinye Incorporated: Infinye Incorporated is a Singapore-based corporate performance optimization consultancy dedicated to transforming theoretical aspirations into practical achievements. With a relentless commitment to innovation, Infinye empowers organizations to become better, faster, and smarter, making every challenge an opportunity for improvement.About 2Win! Global: 2Win! Global specializes in empowering individuals to execute with precision in buyer engagements. 2Win's methods and tactics help sales, presales, and customer success professionals accelerate growth throughout their careers. Client-facing engagements must adapt to support buyer enablement at every stage in the lifecycle. 2Win is uniquely positioned to drive commercial transformation with modern tactics founded in proven methods.

