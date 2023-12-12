Auto2x Launches Autonomous Driving Supply Chain Database With Real-Time Intelligence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Supply Chain Database offers an unparalleled level of ADAS sensor mapping to help you navigate the intricate dynamics of the autonomous driving ecosystem

- Auto2x

LONDON, UK, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Auto2x, a London-based boutique advisory focused on the digital transformation of the automotive industry, today announces the launch of the“ADAS & Autonomous Driving Supply Chain Database” with real-time intelligence.

In the rapidly advancing field of autonomous driving, comprehensive insights into the complex supply chain of radar, camera, lidar and other sensors are crucial for success. Who supplies whom is critical for strategic planning, supply chain security, partner or supplier scouting and competitor benchmarking.

The innovative resource offers an unparalleled level of detail and up-to-date information, mapping the intricate connections between sensor manufacturers, system integrators, automotive OEMs, and other key players in the autonomous driving landscape. Auto2x Database supports supply chain security, fostering innovation, facilitating collaboration, and enabling customer success.

Auto2x ADAS Supply Chain Database offers an unparalleled level of sensor mapping to help you navigate the intricate dynamics of the autonomous driving ecosystem.

The Auto2x ADAS & Automated Driving Supply Chain Database stands out for its extensive dataset of sensor fitment strategies and wealth of valuable insights including:

1) Extensive ADAS Sensor Analysis in +1,100 models: The database examines the ADAS sensors, including radar, camera, lidar, HD maps, ultrasonics, fitted in over 1,100 passenger car models from 40 global carmakers across six key markets.

2) Holistic coverage of sensor content for radar, camera, lidar, HD maps and more: The database covers front-facing radars of different technologies, such as millimeter wave or 4D imaging, corner radars, mono, stereo and tri-focal cameras, laser scanners, solid-state lidar, and HD maps. Moreover, there is mapping of the ADAS Features they support, from: Level 1 to Level 4 in passenger cars, across Cruising and Parking features.

3) Global and regional Supply Chain Coverage: The database comprehensively covers sensor supply chains in Europe, USA, China, Japan, Korea, and India for the Model Years 2021 to 2024 (Calendar Year 2020-2023), providing a holistic perspective on the current and future state of the ADAS and automated driving supply chain.

4) In-Depth Analysis of +40 Sensor Suppliers: The database meticulously covers more than 25 global suppliers of ADAS sensors, encompassing major Tier-1 ADAS suppliers Bosch, Continental, Denso, Valeo, and Mobileye, as well as emerging players in the LiDAR sector such as Luminar, Innoviz, and Hesai.

5) ADAS Supplier Market Shares , Rankings and Competitive Landscape Analysis: The database assesses the market shares of suppliers in radar, camera, lidar, and ultrasonics globally and across the six major markets, delivering a clear picture of the competitive landscape.

6) Real-time updates to ensure that users always have access to the latest information

A Supply Chain Database Tailored for Diverse Stakeholders.

The Auto2x ADAS & Automated Driving Supply Chain Database offers a wealth of benefits for a wide range of stakeholders across the autonomous driving ecosystem:

Automotive OEMs: Gain insights into the capabilities and expertise of sensor manufacturers and system integrators to inform component sourcing and system development decisions.

Sensor Manufacturers: Identify potential partners, track market trends, and analyze competitive positioning to optimize their strategies.

System Integrators: Understand the needs and requirements of OEMs to create tailored solutions that meet market demand and enhance their competitive advantage.

Investors: Evaluate the potential of companies within the autonomous driving supply chain and make informed investment decisions that align with their risk appetite and investment objectives.

Regulators: Monitor market developments and identify potential risks and opportunities related to autonomous driving technology, enabling them to effectively oversee and regulate this emerging industry.

A Subscription-Based Service for Flexible Access.

The Auto2x ADAS & Automated Driving Supply Chain Database is available as a subscription-based service, offering flexible access options to suit the needs of individual users and organizations.

By providing a centralized platform for accessing critical information, the database empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions, navigate the complex landscape of autonomous driving with greater efficiency and confidence, and seize the transformative opportunities presented by this technology.

Revolutionizing the coverage of the Autonomous Driving Supply Chain

As the autonomous driving industry continues to accelerate at an unprecedented pace, the Auto2x ADAS & Automated Driving Supply Chain Database stands as an indispensable tool for businesses seeking to stay ahead of the curve and capitalize on the revolutionary potential of this technology.

With its comprehensive insights, up-to-date information, and unparalleled market coverage, the database positions itself as a cornerstone of the autonomous driving ecosystem, facilitating collaboration, innovation, and success.

Auto2x, Automotive Intelligence & Consulting

Auto2x Ltd

+44 7825 686532

email us here