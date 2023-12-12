The Teledentists And Webmd Care Collaborate To Offer Access To Teledentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Maria KunstadterKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- To expand access to dental care, The TeleDentists has partnered with WebMD Care to connect TeleDentists providers with in-market consumers on WebMD. Now, the millions of users searching for answers on WebMD each month can connect virtually to oral health specialists for online dental consultations.WebMD - a well-known and trusted consumer brand - is a leading digital platform for trustworthy and timely health and medical news and information. This collaboration with The TeleDentists furthers WebMD's legacy of helping people live healthier lives by providing credible medical information, supportive online health communities, and connecting consumers to medical and dental professionals.After WebMD users search for articles on their symptoms, they can connect with The TeleDentists platform on search result pages for a video consultation with a dentist. The TeleDentists will connect patients with a dentist licensed in their state, who will review symptoms, recommend treatments, and even e-prescribe any non-narcotic medication.With this collaboration, patients can easily find the appropriate specialist for their dental concerns, connect immediately for triage and pain remediation, and schedule appointments in local dental offices near them.“This is a great enhancement for WebMD users: now they can not only find credible information about dental conditions but can also connect with a TeleDentists provider to address their concerns through video consultation,” said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, Co-Founder and CEO of The TeleDentists.“The TeleDentists' diagnostic accuracy, virtual treatment planning, and real-time guidance and monitoring provide real value to WebMD's users. And by leveraging the notoriety of WebMD, The TeleDentists is applying even more innovation to patient care while expanding access to teledentistry.”For more information, contact Leah Sigler, President of The TeleDentists, at ....About The TeleDentistsThe TeleDentists® offer virtual dental services nationwide. Their extensive network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing, remediating and, when needed, arranging local dental appointments for patients who need help finding a dental office.About WebMD CareWebMD Care enables healthcare professionals to promote themselves to the largest "ready-to-buy" audience of consumers seeking health care on WebMD and its affiliated healthcare provider directories. The powerful consumer brand trust of WebMD combined with the massive audience of people seeking health care each month creates an effective channel to attract new local patients, build a strong online reputation, and make healthcare practices easily found across search engines.

