Azerbaijan's Draft Resolution On Impact Of Mines On Cultural Heritage Adopted By UNESCO

On December 11, 2023, the 15th meeting of the States Parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in Times of Armed Conflict was held at UNESCO headquarters, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

It was reported that the draft resolution "Impact of mines on cultural heritage" included in the agenda of the meeting was adopted by unanimous decision of 135 Parties to the Convention:

"The resolution praises the efforts of Member States to protect and defend cultural property (cultural heritage) during armed conflicts and post-conflict periods and notes that the use of mines and other explosive devices, contrary to international humanitarian law, can cause significant damage to cultural property.

The resolution expresses concern that the use of mines and other explosive devices poses a serious threat to cultural property.

The resolution emphasizes the importance of preventing actions that violate the 1954 Hague Convention," the Foreign Ministry said.

It was noted that the issue of the impact of mines on cultural heritage is the first resolution in the history of UNESCO, which was discussed and adopted unanimously. At the same time, for the first time in the history of the Convention, the issue of similar content was put on the agenda by Azerbaijan.