Azerbaijan's Resolution Becomes First In History Of UNESCO To Be Adopted Unanimously


12/12/2023 5:52:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The resolution on "The impact of mines on cultural heritage" is the first in the history of UNESCO, which was put up for discussion and adopted unanimously, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend .

"At the same time, for the first time in the history of the mentioned convention the issue of similar content was included on the agenda by Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

The 15th meeting of the parties to the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in times of armed conflict was held at UNESCO headquarters on December 11.

The draft resolution on "The impact of mines on cultural heritage" introduced by Azerbaijan was adopted by unanimous decision of 135 countries.

