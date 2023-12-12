Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT To Probe Judge Loya’S Death

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 12 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve has demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of the late CBI judge B. H. Loya in which the name of Home Minister Amit Shah had cropped up, here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media-persons outside the legislature, Danve said that there is a clamour for a SIT into the death of celeb manager Disha Salian -- in which Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya U. Thackeray's name figures -- though there is no such request from her family.

He said that already there have been several probes into the Salian case but nothing was found, and even her family has expressed satisfaction at the outcome.

Targetting the BJP, Danve pointed out that judge Loya had died under mysterious circumstances in Nagpur (December 1, 2014), and even his family had no complaints in the matter, but the truth must be revealed by conducting a SIT probe into his death.

Reacting sharply to this, the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Nitesh Rane countered by asking why the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not institute such a SIT probe while it was in power for two-and-half years.

Rane Jr. reiterated the demand for a SIT into the Salian death case (June 8, 2020) in Mumbai to unravel the truth in the matter, and urged that even he himself should be summoned for the probe.

The ruling MahaYuti government of Shiv Sena-BJP-Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit P.) has reportedly given the green signal to Mumbai Police to form a high-level SIT and probe the Salian case in which Aditya Thackeray's name had come up.

Hitting back, Danve has sought a SIT investigation into judge Loya's death nine years ago in Nagpur, when the needle of suspicion was pointed at Shah who emerged unscathed from it later.

The MVA allies of Congress-NCP (Sharad P.) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have accused the state government of vendetta by hounding the Opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming civic, parliament and assembly elections due in 2024.

--IANS

qn/dan