Zara takes down website controversial images after Palestinian activists’ boycott calls

Amidst calls from Palestinian activists urging a boycott of the widely popular fast fashion brand, Zara took action on Monday by altering controversial images on its website.



The Atelier campaign featured images earlier in the day that some pro-Palestinian activists argued bore resemblance to the destruction in the Gaza Strip since October 7, resulting in the loss of over 18,000 lives, predominantly women and children.



One particularly impactful image portrayed a somber-looking model carrying a human figure draped in white over her shoulder, reminiscent of the white shrouds used to cover the deceased. Behind her, fragments of plaster were shown peeling off the walls. Other images depicted mannequins missing limbs.



Activists, deeply affected by the stark similarity between the photos and the dire situation in Gaza, where individuals are forced to carry the remains of the deceased, inundated Zara's social media channels with thousands of messages advocating for a boycott. Eventually, the hashtag #BoycottZara gained traction on the social media platform X.



“I was a long-time loyal customer for clothing and perfume. Not anymore. Very distasteful campaign. I can't align with a company that has no moral compass,” a user named ms_diannac said in a post.



“So tone deaf. Or worse, deliberate in celebrating a genocide,” another Instagram user added.



Zara, in response to an inquiry from a Turkish news outlet, did not provide a comment. However, according to other media sources, Zara asserted that the controversial photoshoot was conceptualized and executed prior to October 7.

