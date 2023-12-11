New HQ For Qatar Charity In Mauritania

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Charity's new headquarters in Mauritania was opened by chairman and Minister of State HE Sheikh Hamad bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani. Qatar embassy charge d'affaires Fahd Salem al-Dosari and QC Mauritania office general supervisor Turki Muhammad Turki al-Subaie were present.

After the opening, HE Sheikh Hamad held a working session with the office's employees, during which the work plan for 2024-2025 and the prospects for QC's humanitarian work in Mauritania were reviewed, and available opportunities discussed.

HE Sheikh Hamad also visited the headquarters of the Ethar Charity Association for Cancer Patients in Mauritania, the officials of which requested QC's support in building, equipping, and operating the Ethar Health Hospital, which specialises in treating cancerous diseases in Mauritania.

