Karzai's Chief Of Staff Criticizes Iranian FM: Afghanistan Shouldn't Become Like Lebanon

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The former Afghan president's chief of staff responded to recent statements by the Iranian foreign minister, saying that in any country, all people should have a say in determining their destiny.

Karim Khurram, who worked for the former Afghanistan president, said that having a good constitution can help achieve this goal without causing conflicts among different ethnic groups and turning Afghanistan into another Lebanon.

Khurram, the chief of staff of Afghanistan's former president during Hamid Karzai's tenure, stated that Iran would not favour such an approach for itself and should not impose it on others.

He reiterated this statement on his social media platform X, saying,“foreign diplomats should be careful with their choice of words due to Afghanistan's unique situation.”

Mr Khurram further emphasized that“Taliban do not represent the Pashtuns.”

Earlier, Amir Abdollahian, Iran's foreign minister, stated during a speech at Tehran University that“Taliban and Pashtuns are part of Afghanistan's reality, not all of it.”

Iran's foreign minister reiterated in his speech at Tehran University that without the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups, stability in Afghanistan would not be achieved.

He also emphasized that the Taliban are not Daesh (ISIS) but are part of Afghanistan's reality. These statements sparked widespread reactions among Afghan people and politicians.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram