JEDDAH, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The FIFA Club World Cup tournament is due to kick off in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Tuesday with participation of two Arab clubs and others from Europe and the Americas.

According to the schedule, the Arabs will be represented by the Egyptian club Al-Ahli, the African league champion, and the Saudi Al-Ittihad, the host of the championship and winner of the Saudi Roshn League.

Other contenders are the British team Manchester City, champion of the European club league, the Brazilian club, Fluminense, the Mexican team, Club Leon. Others coming from abroad are the Japanese Urawa Red Diamonds and the New Zealand squad, Aukland City.

It will kick start with an encounter between Al-Ittihad and Aukland. The second match will be on December 15 between winner of the first match and Al-Ahli. In the same day, Club Lion will face Urawa.

In the semi-finals, Fluminese plays against winner of the second match and on December 19, a match will be played between winner of the third match and Manchester City.

It will cap on December 22 to determine the third and fourth champions. All in all, the tournament features seven matches.

The kingdom is hosting this tournament for the first time, an event that comes amid remarkable progress in the national soccer activities.

Its logo is inspired by the traditional weaving craft, "sadu," the lavender flower color, a symbol of the Saudis' hospitality, adorned with the tournament amulet depicting the sand cat.

Organized by Fifa. the tournament brings together leagues' winners from the continents.

This tournament was first organized in 2000. It had been suspended between 2001 and 2004 due to issues with the Fifa and resumed in 2005. Since then it has been organized once a year and up to 11 clubs have bagged its trophy.

Real Madrid had won the title five times, followed by Barcelona, three times, and then the Brazilian Corithinians, the German club Bayern Munich. Both won it twice. Those that had made it once were Sao Paolo, Internacional, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chilsee, Inter Milan and AC Miland. (end)

