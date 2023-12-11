Iran Praises Accords Reached Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran appreciates
the joint statement issued by Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as
the exchange of prisoners, and regards it as a positive and
constructive move toward establishing a peace accord, spokesman for
the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the
press conference in Tehran on December 11, Trend reports.
Kanaani emphasized that the joint statement between the two
countries reaffirms the effectiveness of regional dialogue and
mechanisms for resolving issues.
He added that achieving sustainable peace in the region requires
the creation of conditions of cooperation and trust between
regional parties.
"Iran hopes that the process of discussions between the two
countries will end with fruitful results,” he said.
The spokesmen also pointed out that Iran is ready to help the
two neighboring countries achieve lasting peace.
Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of
the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking
tangible steps towards building confidence between the two
countries.
Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill,
the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military
servicemen.
In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture
of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases two Azerbaijani
military servicemen.
As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the
bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the
Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change by withdrawing its candidacy. The Republic of
Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other
countries within the Eastern European Group will also support
Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a good gesture, the Republic of
Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidacy for Eastern European
Group COP Bureau membership.
