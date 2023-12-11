Iran Praises Accords Reached Between Azerbaijan And Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran appreciates the joint statement issued by Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the exchange of prisoners, and regards it as a positive and constructive move toward establishing a peace accord, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on December 11, Trend reports.

Kanaani emphasized that the joint statement between the two countries reaffirms the effectiveness of regional dialogue and mechanisms for resolving issues.

He added that achieving sustainable peace in the region requires the creation of conditions of cooperation and trust between regional parties.

"Iran hopes that the process of discussions between the two countries will end with fruitful results,” he said.

The spokesmen also pointed out that Iran is ready to help the two neighboring countries achieve lasting peace.

Following the talks between the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, an agreement has been reached on taking tangible steps towards building confidence between the two countries.

Driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Azerbaijan releases 32 Armenian military servicemen.

In its turn, driven by the values of humanism and as a gesture of goodwill, the Republic of Armenia releases two Azerbaijani military servicemen.

As a sign of good gesture, the Republic of Armenia supports the bid of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the 29th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change by withdrawing its candidacy. The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan do hope that the other countries within the Eastern European Group will also support Azerbaijan's bid to host. As a good gesture, the Republic of Azerbaijan supports the Armenian candidacy for Eastern European Group COP Bureau membership.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur