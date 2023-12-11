Hunter Biden questions Elon Musk`s intellectual acumen

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with musician-turned-podcaster Moby, Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, launched a scathing attack on Tesla CEO Elon Musk, questioning Musk's intellectual acumen and accusing him of spreading disinformation about his personal life and business dealings. Biden's comments come in the wake of the United States Department of Justice filing nine new tax-related charges against him, alleging an extravagant lifestyle and tax evasion.



During the interview, Biden expressed concerns about right-wing criticisms jeopardizing his safety, citing a past attack on Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, where the assailant mentioned Biden as a potential target. The 53-year-old highlighted how he has become an "embodiment of evil" in the eyes of some due to alleged wrongdoings that have been widely circulated in the media, particularly in outlets affiliated with the political right.



Referring to Elon Musk, Hunter Biden stated, "One thing about Elon Musk that I’m certain of is there’s another very damaged human being," going on to call the billionaire the "dumbest smart person I think that the world has ever known." Biden accused Musk of lacking concern for the First Amendment, democracy, and the freedom to vote.



In response to these allegations, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to question the specifics of the "misinformation" Biden referred to, stating, "Exactly what 'misinformation' is he talking about?" Musk added a sarcastic remark, saying, "The dude made so many videos of himself doing crime that he should get an award for cinematography!" This comment appeared to be a reference to various videos and photos of Hunter Biden that have surfaced in recent years, depicting him engaging in questionable activities.



The exchange between Biden and Musk highlights the intersection of personal and political challenges faced by public figures, as well as the impact of social media in shaping public perception. As these figures engage in public discourse, their statements and responses contribute to an ongoing narrative that intertwines personal controversies with broader discussions on democracy, freedom, and the role of influential individuals in the political landscape.



