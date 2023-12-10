Zelensky Meets With Ecuador's President In Argentina

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of his working visit to Argentina has met with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky reported this on his Telegram channel.

"President Daniel Noboa and I discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ecuador: in the field of security, digitalization, trade in agricultural products," the post reads.

Zelensky offered Noboa to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"The support and powerful united voice of countries in Latin America that support the Ukrainian people in the war for our freedom and democracy is very important to us," Zelensky said.

According to the Ukrainian president's website , Zelensky congratulated Noboa on taking office as President of Ecuador in November of this year.

Zelensky praised Ecuador's stance in support of international organizations' resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged their views on the challenges posed by the destabilization in different parts of the world.

They also discussed the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Ecuador, particularly in the security sector, digitalization, and agricultural trade.

Special attention was paid to the prospects for organizing the Ukraine-Latin America summit.

Zelensky also invited Noboa to visit Ukraine.

