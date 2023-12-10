Biman Offers 16Pc Discount On Victory Day

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines is offering a 16 per cent discount on December 16 in celebration of Victory Day.

The discount applies to flights on all domestic routes as well as Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Kathmandu, Guangzhou, Narita, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Manchester, said a press release.

This discount will be available for the entire day on December 16, it added.

Passengers can purchase tickets for any future date within the schedule, including December 16, at a discounted rate on that day.

Passengers will receive a 16 per cent discount on the base fare when purchasing tickets from all of Biman's own sales centers, its commercial website , Biman's mobile apps, and Biman's call center.

To avail the discount on websites and apps, passengers are requested to use the promo code BIJOY23BG during ticket purchase.

These discounted tickets are available for purchase from all locations within the country and abroad.

