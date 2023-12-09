Caught In Providence Judge Frank Caprio Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Frank Caprio, US politician and lawyer most well known for his televised judicial work on the program Caught in Providence, revealed to fans on December 6 that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Caprio, former chief judge of the municipal court of Providence, Rhode Island and chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education, announced his cancer diagnosis to his social media followers in an emotional video.

In the video, Caprio revealed that he felt unwell following his most recent birthday celebrations, and a medical check-up yielded unsavory results for the 87 year old judge.

“The report was not a good one. And so I have been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas,”

The Chief Judge Emeritus of the Providence Municipal Court revealed that he was being treated by a“wonderful team of doctors” in Rhode Island – where he was born and currently resides - and Boston, Massachusetts.

In his video, Caprio –in response to his fans often inquiring about what they could do for him– asked only for prayers, and that he was“fully prepared to fight as hard as I can.”

“Please remember, just a small prayer. I'd really appreciate it,” Caprio told his 1.6M followers on Facebook.

Frank Caprio's work has been televised on the TV program Caught in Providence, with clips from the show having picked up quite the popularity from during the 2010s.

The show's Youtube channel currently sits at 2.54M subscribers.