Municipality Official Warns Against Illegal Partitioning Of Residential Units

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Authorities have warned against illegally partitioning residential units citing that any such practice would draw certain fines and action. Salem Hamoud al-Shafi, Director of the Municipal Control Department at Doha Municipality, told Qatar Radio that partitioning the residential units without permission is illegal and causes danger to the occupants.“Partitioning should be carried out legally while following the rules. Illegal partitioning pauses threat to occupants' lives in case of emergencies like fire outbreaks,” al-Shafi said.

“In case of fire outbreaks, casualties are caused if the Civil Defense doesn't have a map of the building after partition. Kahramaa and infrastructure services are affected due to the illegal partitioning and accommodating excessive occupants. The resident units with illegal partitions affect an entire neighbourhood due to misuse of Kahramaa services and the disproportionate number of residents,” al-Shafi said.“If the building is designed to be used by 20 people, it can't be used by 200 people. It affects the condition of the building and the expected lifespan of the building,” the Doha Municipality official said.

Al-Shafi explained that the officials, during checks, impose fines of QR 500 per sqm and QR 400 per linear metre. In case of corrections, the fines are cut by 50%.

Al-Shafi warned against illegal encroachment on state properties noting that using state lands and fencing them off as garages or warehouses are illegal. He explained that violations can be reported by calling 184 and legal measures would be taken immediately after violations are registered.

