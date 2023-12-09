Turkish Ambassador Reveals Trade Turnover Between Azerbaijan And Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Trading
operations worth $6.7 billion were carried out between Azerbaijan
and Türkiye in the first 10 months of this year, said Turkish
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi during the conference 'Heydar
Aliyev 100 - One nation, two states' business world', held in Baku
today, Trend reports.
"By the end of the year we will increase this figure by 20
percent," he added.
The ambassador noted that by the end of this year, trade
turnover between the two countries will reach $7.5 billion.
Bagchi emphasized that relations with Azerbaijan are developing
in all spheres.
"Economic cooperation holds a special place in these relations.
Our main goal is to bring the trade turnover with Azerbaijan to $15
billion, and the current figures show that we are halfway through,"
the ambassador noted.
He mentioned that in terms of meeting Türkiye's demand for oil
and natural gas, Azerbaijan has risen to the first place. The
ambassador also mentioned that Türkiye is an important gateway for
Azerbaijan's energy exports to the West.
