Zelensky: Nearly 40 More Ukrainians Evacuated From Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 8, the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip to a safe territory has been going on all day, and nearly 40 more Ukrainians are now safe.

He said this in his traditional evening address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our intelligence and diplomats continue the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from the Gaza Strip. The entire day today was dedicated to bringing our people to a safe territory. Nearly 40 Ukrainian citizens are now safe,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Ukrainian diplomats and friends of Ukraine in the region.

Situation in south and Donetsk region:holds Supreme CinC Staff meeting

As reported, on October 7, Hamas launched an attack on Israel and began killing and abducting both military and civilians. Israel responded with strikes on terrorist bases in the Gaza Strip.

A seven-day pause in hostilities led to the release of about a hundred hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, and facilitated the access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army has resumed military operations after Hamas violated the ceasefire agreement.

Photo: President's Office