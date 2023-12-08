Ukraine, Sweden Discuss Potential Provision Of Gripen Aircraft To UAF

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Sweden are discussing joint work in the field of innovation, as well as the possible transfer of Gripen aircraft to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the meeting between the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden General Mikael Büden, they discussed joint work in the field of innovation, experience gained during the war, as well as military assistance and defense topics in general.

According to the ministry, the potential supply of Gripen aircraft to the Ukrainian Armed Forces was among the topics on the agenda.

According to Havryliuk, "fruitful bilateral work is underway to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with Gripen aircraft.

He also added that there are "certain issues related to NATO," but expressed hope that "by joint efforts we will be able to get these aircraft."

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Sweden noted that the issue of transferring Gripen aircraft to Ukraine is being discussed at both the political and military operational levels.

"The dialogue between our countries is ongoing, so we are waiting for political decisions," Büden said.

