Free Shuttle, Ticket Prices: All You Need To Know About Sea World Abu Dhabi

From theme parks to natural attractions, the UAE boasts of several unmissable locations for those staying here and even those visiting.

Each emirate has its own charm, Abu Dhabi has multiple such tourist spots, one of them being Sea World, which is located on Yas Island.

The park has more than 100,000 animals and 75 interactive experiences and rides. If you are planning to visit the park any time soon, here's a list of everything you would need to know.

The park offers experiences and rides for the entire family to enjoy.

There are more than 100,000 marine animals that visitors can see, along with their habitat. SeaWorld also has 17 dining options, 13 retail outlets, and roaming entertainment across all realms.

From highly interactive, to fun and educational, our SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi experiences and rides are great to enjoy with friends and family of all ages!

The park also offers presentations and interactions with education staff for visitors that are eager to learn more.

There are several ticket packages that one can choose from which start from Dh375.

Packages:

Different packages include:

– Single day ticket (Dh375)

– 2-park ticket (Dh475)

– 3-park ticket (Dh575)

– 4-park ticket (Dh675)

You can also purchase an annual pass to get year-long access to the marine park.

You can get there using a free shuttle bus or a private car.

Free shuttle bus

These shuttle buses are complimentary and no prior reservation is required. Those wishing to travel on the bus must present their e-ticket or voucher while boarding the bus. Passengers will be taken on a first-come-first-served basis.

– From Dubai

The free shuttle bus from Dubai picks up visitors from the following locations:



Deira City Center, besides Majid Al Futtaim Tower 1 Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel, Dubai

– From Abu Dhabi

There are two types of free shuttle buses in Abu Dhabi:

1. Yas Express Shuttle Bus will take you to and from all major attractions on Yas Island

2. The Route D bus brings passengers from two locations:



Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi

Car

You can put in the location of 'Sea World Abu Dhabi' into any navigation system to be guided to the correct location.

There are several parking spots at the venue. Visitors can even get valet parking for Dh52.

