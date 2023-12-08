Azerbaijan & Turkiye Air Force Headquarters Holds Negotiations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the bilateral military cooperation program between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye for 2023, the 14th Staff Talks between
representatives of both countries' Air Forces took place, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces representatives discussed
issues of military cooperation in the city of Ankara.
During the talks, the importance of mutual exchange of
experience was noted to further increase the professionalism of
servicemen from both countries, as well as a detailed exchange of
views on various issues was held.
According to the plan, the Azerbaijani delegation visited
military units and military educational institutions of the Turkish
Air Force.
