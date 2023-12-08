               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan & Turkiye Air Force Headquarters Holds Negotiations


12/8/2023 6:10:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Following the bilateral military cooperation program between Azerbaijan and Türkiye for 2023, the 14th Staff Talks between representatives of both countries' Air Forces took place, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces representatives discussed issues of military cooperation in the city of Ankara.

During the talks, the importance of mutual exchange of experience was noted to further increase the professionalism of servicemen from both countries, as well as a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held.

According to the plan, the Azerbaijani delegation visited military units and military educational institutions of the Turkish Air Force.

