Azerbaijan Sends Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Abbas Ganbay

In accordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President dated 17 July 2023, today another batch of electrical equipment intended for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

It was reported that 20 trucks loaded with the humanitarian aid sent from the Sumgayit Technological Park. includes more than 551 K meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 6 complete transformer substations.

To Recall, by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on July 17, 2023, Azerbaijan has sent two parts of humanitarian aid to Ukraine so far. Previous humanitarian aid included electric cables, wires, transformers, etc.