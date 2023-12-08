Azerbaijan Sends Another Batch Of Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In accordance with the Decree of the Azerbaijani President dated
17 July 2023, today another batch of electrical equipment intended
for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine was sent, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.
It was reported that 20 trucks loaded with the humanitarian aid
sent from the Sumgayit Technological Park. includes more than 551 K
meters of electric cables and wires, as well as 6 complete
transformer substations.
To Recall, by the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on July
17, 2023, Azerbaijan has sent two parts of humanitarian aid to
Ukraine so far. Previous humanitarian aid included electric cables,
wires, transformers, etc.
