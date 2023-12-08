Carrefour Promotes Local Products Through National Product Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive rights owner of Carrefour in Qatar, announced the success of its participation in the National Product Week, the annual initiative organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry with the support of Qatar Development Bank, aiming to promote national products and support Qatari producers, and raise public awareness of their great achievements across economic sectors.

The National Product Week was originally initiated with a set of long-term objectives that includes the promotion of national products and introducing them to shoppers through promotional campaigns; localizing of supply chains by introducing Qatari enterprises and highlighting their capabilities; contribution to the realisation of the Qatar National Vision 2030 by promoting economic diversification; raising awareness of the importance of self-sufficiency and the community's responsibility towards its achievement; creating new opportunities for SMEs in the local market; boosting the confidence of local enterprises in their offerings and opening up new horizons of excellence for them; supporting the Qatar's efforts to strengthen the position of the private sector and its SMEs.

Laurent Hausknecht, Carrefour's Regional Director, Gulf, said:“We are honoured at Majid Al Futtaim Carrefour Qatar to participate in the National Product Week throughout our 9 stores across Qatar, and to support local products and producers.”