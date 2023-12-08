2Hats Logic Solutions Revolutionizes Shopware With Its First

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Kochi, Kerala Dec 7, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

2Hats Logic Solutions , a leading provider of innovative software solutions for e-commerce businesses, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking Shopware plugin, Shopware Admin AI Assistant. This first-of-its-kind plugin empowers Shopware store owners with an intuitive AI-powered assistant, streamlining operations and enhancing the customer experience.

Search Your Shopware Store with Just a Querie

Shopware Admin AI Assistant introduces a revolutionary feature: search your store's inventory using natural language through the AI assistant. This eliminates the need for manual navigation and typing, significantly boosting your workflow efficiency.

Unlock the Power of AI with Cutting-Edge Features:



AI-Powered Interactions: Engage in natural conversations with your AI assistant to ask questions, get updates, and receive recommendations.

Custom Report Queries: Generate custom reports tailored to your specific needs, gaining deeper insights into your store's performance.

Real-Time Data Processing: Access real-time data and analytics, making informed decisions faster and more effectively.

Interactive Dashboard Integration: Integrate your AI assistant with interactive dashboards for a holistic view of your store's key metrics. Multi-lingual Conversational Model: Break language barriers with the AI assistant's multi-lingual capabilities, allowing seamless communication regardless of your location.

Revolutionizing the Shopware Experience

Shopware Admin AI Assistant is a game-changer for Shopware store owners,” said Aneesh Sreedharan, CEO of 2Hats Logic Solutions.“We are excited to offer this innovative plugin that leverages the power of AI to streamline operations, boost efficiency, and ultimately, improve customer experience. This is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize the Shopware ecosystem, and we look forward to introducing more groundbreaking features in the future.

Availability and Pricing

Shopware Admin AI Assistant is available now through the Shopware Store . Early adopters can benefit from a special introductory price.

About 2Hats Logic Solutions

2Hats Logic Solutions is a leading provider of innovative software solutions designed to empower e-commerce businesses. The company's mission is to help businesses of all sizes achieve their full potential by providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital marketplace.

Contact:

Aneesh Sreedharan

...