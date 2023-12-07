amana appoints Haris Loucaides as new Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- mslgroup) amana, the leading online trading specialists in the MENA region, today announced the appointment of Haris Loucaides as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of amana. He succeeds Mr. Mazen Yazbeck after the latter’s untimely passing.

Muhammad Rasoul, CEO at amana, said: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Haris Loucaides as our new Chief Financial Officer. Haris combines six years of financial consulting experience in senior advisory roles with executive roles specifically in the financial services sector across Europe. Haris will play a pivotal role in transforming our financial strategies and driving excellence in our operations. We are excited to have Haris join our team, and we are confident that his leadership skills will contribute to the growth and innovation of our company as we prepare to scale further in 2024."

As the new CFO of amana, Haris’s focus will be on implementing tools and mechanisms within the finance team that will enable amana to grow. His approach includes integrating new technology and optimizing team dynamics for enhanced performance.

"Finance is a dynamic field that underpins the success of any enterprise," says Haris. "I’m enthusiastic about the fast-paced nature of the markets and committed to driving financial excellence. I am perfectly aligned with amana’s transparency principle, I am honored to be part of amana's journey and look forward to contributing to the growth and innovation of the company."

Loucaides brings with him a wealth of experience in the finance sector. He began his finance career in London, having studied at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences. Haris later joined PwC in Cyprus, where he spent six years advising on IPOs as well as conducting statutory audits of companies offering CFDs, holding companies and investment funds, before moving on to hold executive roles in multiple companies. His tenure as Group CFO at FxPro further honed his skills and prepared him for the complexities and dynamics of the industry. Haris is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. His expertise, enthusiasm, and transformative leadership skills will play an instrumental role in supporting amana through its next phase of growth.





MENAFN07122023004993011075ID1107554032