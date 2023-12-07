Cypriot Leader leaves to Egypt, Jordan to advance proposal for creation of Gaza maritime corridor

(MENAFN) Cypriot Leader Nikos Christodoulides embarked on a visit to Egypt as well as Jordan on Tuesday, aiming to advance his proposal for the creation of a maritime corridor facilitating the delivery of aid from Cyprus to Gaza.



The president's office issued a statement detailing the visit, indicating that Christodoulides engaged in discussions with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo. Subsequently, he traveled to Amman for consultations with King Abdullah II of Jordan.



During these talks, President Christodoulides reaffirmed Cyprus's willingness to establish a dedicated corridor to facilitate the ongoing transport of aid to Gaza. He expressed the country's commitment to collaborating with other nations to contribute to the restoration of peace in the region as well.



The plan proposed by Leader Christodoulides involves the dispatch and storage of international humanitarian aid at the port of Larnaca, with subsequent transfer to the Palestinian enclave situated approximately 370 kilometers to the south.

