(MENAFN) In a move that has ignited debates over artistic freedom and potential political influence, a prominent theater in Kiev has reportedly modified a classic play by Ukrainian playwright Ivan Karpenko-Karyi to remove the character with the surname 'Zelensky,' coincidentally mirroring the name of Ukraine's President, Vladimir Zelensky. The play in question, 'The Master,' is a renowned 1900 comedy that the author described as an "angry satire," critiquing the greed of the bourgeois class in the Ukrainian lands of the Russian Empire.



According to local media reports, the Teatr na Podole, a popular theater in Kiev, has chosen to rename the hapless butler character from 'Zelensky' to 'Zalusky' in its production of the play. This alteration has raised questions about potential censorship and the influence of contemporary political dynamics on artistic expression.



Nikolay Podvezyany, the editor-in-chief of Ukrainian outlet Glavkom, was among the first to highlight the modification, emphasizing the historical context of the character 'Zelensky' as a not-so-skilled housekeeper in Karpenko-Karyi's work. Podvezyany pointed out that in the play, 'Zelensky' complains about his subordinates and expresses fear of them saying something inappropriate.



The decision to change the character's name to 'Zalusky' raises concerns about whether this move constitutes an act of censorship. The play's events have been shifted to modern times in this production, with the altered name potentially reflecting an attempt to distance the character from the current political landscape.



Notably, Podvezyany drew attention to the similarity between 'Zalusky' and 'Zaluzhny,' the latter being a reference to General Valery Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces. President Zelensky has reportedly had disagreements with General Zaluzhny, adding a layer of complexity to the potential motivations behind the name change.



Despite attempts to seek clarification from the Teatr na Podole, the theater's artistic director, Bogdan Benyuk, declined to comment on the alteration, leaving room for speculation and discussions about the boundaries between artistic expression and political sensitivities in Ukraine's cultural landscape.





