Ahlibank Sponsors World Arabian Horse Championship 2023

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank, a leading Qatari-owned financial institution, announced the institute as the“Exclusive Banking Sponsor” of the esteemed World Arabian Horse Championship. Hosted by the Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, from December 7 to 9 2023, this historic occasion marks the championship's first relocation to Qatar after 40 years since its inception in France.

The World Arabian Horse Championship, known for its celebration of the beauty, heritage, and grace of Arabian horses, will unfold in the heart of Doha's Old Port.

This picturesque venue, steeped in history and charm, provides a fitting stage to showcase the elegance and magnificence of these prized equines, to welcome fans, participants ant the best purebred lineage from all over the world

In his remarks regarding sponsoring the global event, Mohamed Mousa Al Namla, Deputy CEO Business Support, Services & Human Resources at Ahlibank, said:“We are immensely proud to be the“Exclusive Banking Sponsor” of the World Arabian Horse Championship as part of Ahlibank's ongoing commitment to supporting Qatar's cultural heritage and community development. This sponsorship reaffirms our dedication as a key player in supporting our nation's esteemed traditions, stemming from the firm belief of the Bank in the importance of preserving them and spotlighting Qatar's rich equestrian heritage with a selection of elite and authentic Arabian horses. This initiative is aligned harmoniously with our social responsibility strategy, confirming our commitment to supporting national initiatives that deeply resonate within the Qatari community.”

Al Namla added:“On this occasion, we express our sincere gratitude to the organizers for hosting this prestigious and prominent event in Qatar, and we look forward to showcasing the splendor of the

World Arabian Horse Championship in collaboration with Katara.”

Al Namla further elaborated that the Championship's arrival in Qatar signifies a momentous occasion for the country, reflecting its growing stature as a hub for world-class events.

“As Qatar continues its journey towards becoming a global destination for sports, culture, and heritage, this championship embodies a significant milestone in the

nation's ever-evolving landscape.”