Egypt's Trade Deficit Sees 10.3% Surge In September 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics released its September 2023“Foreign Trade Data” bulletin, revealing a 10.3% increase in the trade deficit, reaching $3 compared to $2 in the same month last year.
Export values saw a 33.7% decline, amounting to $2 in September 2023, down from $4 the previous year. This drop is attributed to reduced exports of key commodities, including: ready-made clothes down by 11.1%, petroleum products down by 68.2%, fertilizers down by 65.9%, and plastics in primary forms down by 36.5%.
Conversely, export values for certain commodities rose, such as: crude oil up by 81.3%, miscellaneous edible preparations up by 32.4%, iron rods, bars, angles, wires up by 157.2%, and carpets and kelem up by 42.0%.
Import values decreased by 16.5%, totaling $6 in September 2023, a drop from $7 in the same period last year. The decline in imports includes commodities like: wheat down by 8.8%, medicaments and pharmaceutical goods down by 0.1%, plastics in primary forms down by 39.1%, and organic and inorganic chemicals down by 38.0%.
However, imports for certain commodities experienced an increase, such as: petroleum products up by 14.9%, primary forms of iron or steel up by 27.0%, liquefied natural gas up by 27.2%, and motor vehicles up by 156.6%.
MENAFN07122023000153011029ID1107552157
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.