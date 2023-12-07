Trend News Agency Announces Cesser Of Cooperation With New Media Advertising Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Trend News Agency informs its partners that, effective January 1, 2024, it will no longer work with New Media advertising agency.

From this date forward, the placement of advertising, partner materials, and press releases from the New Media platform on all Trend News Agency resources will be suspended.

We invite our partners and advertisers who are interested in placing information about their businesses on the media company's resources to contact Trend News Agency's Marketing Department directly using the following contact information:

Sanan Huseynov:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +99450 211 7908