Trend News Agency Announces Cesser Of Cooperation With New Media Advertising Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Trend News Agency
informs its partners that, effective January 1, 2024, it will no
longer work with New Media advertising agency.
From this date forward, the placement of advertising, partner
materials, and press releases from the New Media platform on all
Trend News Agency resources will be suspended.
We invite our partners and advertisers who are interested in
placing information about their businesses on the media company's
resources to contact Trend News Agency's Marketing Department
directly using the following contact information:
Sanan Huseynov:
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel.: +99450 211 7908
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107550291
