               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trend News Agency Announces Cesser Of Cooperation With New Media Advertising Agency


12/7/2023 12:37:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Trend News Agency informs its partners that, effective January 1, 2024, it will no longer work with New Media advertising agency.

From this date forward, the placement of advertising, partner materials, and press releases from the New Media platform on all Trend News Agency resources will be suspended.

We invite our partners and advertisers who are interested in placing information about their businesses on the media company's resources to contact Trend News Agency's Marketing Department directly using the following contact information:

Sanan Huseynov:
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel.: +99450 211 7908

MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107550291

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search