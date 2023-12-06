(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) OMEGA Launches Winter Tales







A snow-covered moon is the magical setting for OMEGA's festive season campaign, which features watches from all four collections and a cast of playful characters.



For this year's gift-giving season, OMEGA is sharing Winter Tales. Inspiring stories set in a frozen corner of the cosmos, all told with the help of charming characters.

There are astronauts for Speedmaster, seahorses for Seamaster, stars for Constellation, and De Ville people dressed in city style. Of course, a beautiful OMEGA timepiece is central to each scene, including many of the Swiss brand's most popular and sought-after styles.



Commenting on the Winter Tales campaign, OMEGA's President and CEO, Mr. Raynald Aeschlimann, said:“This year, we were determined to create festive season messaging that raised smiles, by presenting our watches in a surprising and eye-catching way. The season is about spreading joy, so that's our aim. It's our playful take on luxury.”





OMEGA's unique lunar world can now be seen in locations across the globe, from boutique windows to billboards, online and in major print publications.

All wrapped up in colours of white, black and OMEGA red.

As every gift buyer has their own unique story to tell, OMEGA's Winter Tales selection offers a wide variety of styles, sizes, and watch materials.

