UK Minister Resigns Over Gov't Bill To Deport Migrants To Rwanda

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick resigned Wednesday over the government's bill to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda, saying "it does not go far enough." Jenrick called "stronger protections" to end "the merry-go-round of legal challenges which risk paralysing the scheme", the BBC reported.

In his resignation letter to the prime minister, Jenrick said: "I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success." He added that the bill was "a triumph of hope over experience".

Jenrick said the emergency legislation was the "last opportunity" to prove the government would do "whatever it takes" to stop small boat crossings.

"But in its current drafting it does not go far enough," he said.

He added: "I refuse to be yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them." He had previously suggested the government could quit the European Convention on Human Rights (EHCR).

Instead, the bill allows ministers to disregard parts of UK human rights law.

The legislation aims to address the concerns of the Supreme Court, which last month ruled plans to send some asylum seekers to the East African country were unlawful.

The bill, which must be voted on by Parliament, orders the courts to ignore key sections of the Human Rights Act in an attempt to sidestep the Supreme Court's existing judgment.

It also orders the courts to ignore other British laws or international rules - such as the international Refugee Convention - that stand in the way of deportations to Rwanda. (end) mrn

