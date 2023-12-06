Springboard Collaborative Announces Innovative Partnership With Chicago Public Schools

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Springboard Collaborative, a national education organization making strides in literacy and family engagement, is thrilled to share the outcomes of its pilot program aimed at bolstering literacy and family engagement within the Chicago public school system. The five-week, summer program showcased outstanding growth in student literacy and received overwhelmingly positive feedback from CPS families, teachers, and school leaders. This collaboration was generously supported by grants from the Crown Family Philanthropies and the Vivo Foundation.

The recently concluded pilot, which served nearly 500 Pre-K through 4th grade students in schools serving low-income families, resulted in remarkable student progress. The most striking success was seen among second-grade learners, with students across the board showcasing impressive leaps in reading proficiency, averaging between 120 percent and 950 percent more than the expected growth in their ability to blend sounds into words, read words with familiar sound patterns, and read text fluidly with meaning . Even students not traditionally tested for their age displayed notable progress, achieving several months' worth of growth in just a few weeks. Not only did students improve their literacy skills, but they also finished the summer with newfound confidence in reading. A soft-spoken rising second grader told his teacher,“Last year, I was so embarrassed and sad because I couldn't read and all my classmates could. But now I am a reader, I can read! I can't wait to show my new class!”

An overwhelming majority of families who participated shared that they felt a positive change in their home reading routines. They also expressed appreciation for the workshops, highlighting how they felt more connected with teachers and better equipped to support their child's reading journey. A parent shared,“We loved attending and learning...it encouraged us to spend more quality time reading.”

“By the end of the program, over 31,000 books were read at home and 90% of parents attended the weekly parent workshops. This program is designed to accelerate reading in English, but parent workshops can support a variety of languages. To say this program was remarkable is an understatement, ” commented Deputy Chief for ISP Serena Klosa, who was instrumental in solidifying school partnerships for the pilot.

Buoyed by this success, Springboard Collaborative is eager to touch more lives, inspiring a love for reading in students and fostering a deeper connection between families and educators. They are currently partnering with multiple schools throughout Chicago for fall 2023 programming and are eager to continue expanding in the spring.

Springboard Collaborative is a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the literacy gap by bridging the divide between home and school. Their unique, research-based approach trains educators and family members to help students achieve grade-level reading by 4th grade, fostering lifelong learning habits and boosting overall academic success.

Chicago Public Schools oversees and operates all public schools in the Chicago area. CPS is committed to providing a high-quality education to every child, in every school, in every neighborhood, and continuously seeks innovative partnerships to enhance learning outcomes.

