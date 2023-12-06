HMC Data Reveals Over 25 ATV-Related Injuries Since November, Warns Of 'Alarming Trend'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Trauma Registry data revealed that 29 patients have required ambulance transportation for ATV-related injuries at the Sealine or Mesaieed area since the camping season began in November.

More than 75 percent of these injuries occurred on a Friday as a result of a rollover to a rider who had no protective gear. More than half of these suffered from moderate to severe injuries that required treatment at the Hamad Trauma Center.



The Hamad Injury Prevention Program (HIPP) of the Hamad Trauma Center is encouraging every rider, driver and their families to be aware of the“Know Before You Go” safety tips and recommendations to stay safe on their quad bikes or all-terrain vehicles [ATVs] during this year's camping season.

“There is much to be learned from this alarming trend that serves as the basis for our safety recommendations. Every family in Qatar, that engages in activities using off-road vehicles, must know and implement them to make their camping season safe and injury-free,” said Dr. Rafael Consunji, Director of the HIPP, which is the community outreach arm of the Hamad Trauma Center.

Most off-road crashes occurred on a Friday due to the congestion caused by the high number of ATVs in the open and uncontrolled areas. Dr. Consunji further recommended:“Avoid the high-risk crowding by going to Sealine earlier on Friday or, even better, on a Saturday morning. Using the designated areas, managed by the Qatar Tourism Authority, ensures that the volume of users is controlled and that the courses are maintained to meet global standards for safety.”

“Almost all ATV victims were injured due to rollovers; this is due to operator inexperience, unfamiliarity with the terrain and unsafe dune gradients. This is why we recommend the use of designated areas only. These courses are safely designed and maintained, with specific tracks designed for different levels of operator skills,” said Dr. Aisha Abeid, Assistant Director of the HIPP.

“Sadly, very few of the victims were using helmets and protective gear. We strongly appeal to parents and families to make sure that their sons and daughters are using full protective gear whenever they operate an ATV,” explained Dr. Abeid. To combat this alarming trend, HMC has shared its Hamad Injury Prevention Program (HIPP)“Know Before You Go” safety tips .