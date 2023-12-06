Jordan, Ireland Explore Collaborative Investment Opportunities

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 6 (Petra) - Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf engaged in discussions with Irish Ambassador Marianne Bolger on Wednesday to strengthen cooperation in the investment sector and strategize events aimed at promoting investment in Jordan.As per a ministry statement, Saqqaf showcased diverse investment opportunities across sectors in the Kingdom, highlighting incentives for investors and pivotal economic reforms that have spurred significant developments.She emphasized the successful enactment of legislation regulating the business environment, including the Investment Environment Law, approval of the Public-Private Partnership Law, activation of the comprehensive investment service platform, and the full automation of services related to licensing and economic activities.Saqqaf urged an expansion of bilateral cooperation with Ireland, expressing Jordan's openness to investment from Irish companies. She emphasized the importance of reinforcing collaboration between economic and investment institutions in both countries, advocating for reciprocal visits between business people and private sector representatives.In response, Bolger underscored the robust and deep-rooted relations between the two nations, citing cooperation and coordination across various levels. Bolger expressed Ireland's keen interest in further developing these ties for mutual benefit.Commending Jordan's efforts in enhancing the business environment through impactful reforms, Bolger praised the reforms for fostering investment flow and sustainable development.Irish investments in Jordan currently stand at approximately 25 million US dollars, with a focus on the services and industrial sectors.