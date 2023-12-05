Amir expresses hope 44th GCC Summit contributes to stronger joint GCC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his aspiration that the 44th Session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will contribute to stronger of joint GCC action.

In a post on His Highness's official account on social media platform 'X', HH the Amir expressed his pleasure to host the 44th GCC Summit and thanked the leaders of the Council for their participation, as well as the summit's guest of honor President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for attending.



HH the Amir also expressed his hopes that the summit's outcomes will contribute to strengthening joint GCC action for the benefit of the people of GCC.

HH the Amir added that discussions were also held regarding the Israeli aggression against Gaza and its consequences in light of the failure of the international community and affirmed the adherent support toward the brotherly Palestinian people in establishing their independent state