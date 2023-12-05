Dar Al Sharq Launches First Qatar Economic Indicators Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dar Al Sharq yesterday launched the first 'Qatar Economic Indicators Conference', a platform created to discuss the position of the country in global ranking indicators, at the Mondrian Doha Hotel in Lusail.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al Sharq Group Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, CEO of Dar Al Sharq Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Salem Al Harami and Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari attended the conference alongside representatives of ministries, universities and a number of economic experts.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dar Al Sharq Group Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani Al Thani (second right) honouring Board member of Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) at Qatar Chamber Sheikh Dr. Thani bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani at the Conference. CEO of Dar Al Sharq Abdul Latif Abdullah Al Mahmoud (left) and Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari were also present at the event. Pics: Amr Diab

Addressing the opening session of the conference, Jaber Salem Al Harami said that the conference aims to create a platform for all relevant parties to discuss the positions of Qatar in global ranking indicators.

“There is a constant need to hold discussions and seek expert opinions. Today, we have been able to attract ministries, universities, and organisations to discuss economic positions,” Al Harami noted.

He lauded the authorities for taking Qatar forward and reaching the top in most indicators, by resorting to the principles and standards of good governance.

“Within a few years, Qatar secured higher positions at various sectors including political, economic and social levels, and this progress cannot be measured without looking at the country's positions in global indicators issued by international organisations or universities,” said Al Harami.

Deputy CEO of Dar Al Sharq and Editor-in-Chief of Al Sharq newspaper Jaber Salem Al Harami addressing the conference.

He said that this is one of the most important indicators of success and growth in all sectors, and Qatar has been able to occupy advanced positions in a group of economic indicators thanks to sound planning by the wise leadership.

In this regard, Al Harami expressed the highest expressions of gratitude to Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who put Qatar on the right path to economic progress.

“We also extend expressions of gratitude to Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani under whose leadership Qatar has advanced in all indicators,” he added

He gave the example of the Economic Competitiveness Index, an index issued by the Swiss-based Global Administrative Development Institute, in which Doha ranked twelfth globally, moving six places higher than its ranking in the same index for the year 2019, which placed it among the list of the 20 most powerful advanced economies in the world.

Al Harami thanked the sponsors of the first edition of the conference, namely Mwani Qatar, the“platinum sponsor,” the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, the“official sponsor,” and the conference's supporters, the Sheikh Thani Bin Ali Al Thani Law Firm, and the Averroes Business Advisory and Services, and Qatar Chamber, the strategic partner.

The sponsors of the conference were honoured at the end of the opening session.

Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari said that the advanced positions of Qatar in global economic indicators undoubtedly reflect the rational management of the country's economy during the past three decades.

He said that the matter goes beyond the economic progress achieved to reveal an insightful vision of the wise leadership in developing society in all aspects.

Panelists during a discussion session at the conference.

Al Kuwari praised Dar Al Sharq, under the leadership of Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, which has over the past years launched a number of important initiatives in the areas of protecting workers' rights and corporate social responsibility, and now this important conference on the economic indicators of the Qatar.

He said that the conference is expected to come up with recommendations that will help chart the path to the economic future and achieve Doha's future goals. Executive Vice President of Operations at Mwani Qatar Captain Abdulaziz Nasser Al Yafei noted Qatar's success in achieving huge leaps over the past few years, at all levels, especially at the level of infrastructure projects and their quality, whether in ports, roads, or storage and supply.

“In terms of the quality of infrastructure related to the fields of trade and transportation, Qatar ranked 19th globally on the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index for the year 2023,” said Al Yafei. He said that the country also ranked 14th globally in terms of the quality of logistics services, 46th in rates of shipments reaching their owners on time, and 43rd in terms of the quality of logistics services in term of efficiency of customs clearance operations.

Acting Director-General of the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA) and Director of the Legal Affairs Department Saud Mohammed Al Athba said Qatar ranked first in the Arab world and sixth in the world in the list of largest contributors to funds and multi-partner international programmes in the classification of government foreign aid.

Qatar is considered among the largest contributors to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In the context of solidarity with the international community, Al Athba pointed out that foreign, non-governmental charitable aid continues to grow upward with direct funding from donation funds, as private charitable societies and institutions have, in the last three years, continued to provide foreign aid at an average rate of more than QR1, equivalent to $350m annually, benefiting 52 countries.

The conference also held two panel discussions on 'A close look at the economic indicators of the State of Qatar' and 'Soft power – Qatar's positions in economic indicators'.