Two Palestinians Martyred, Others Injured In Israeli Army Raid Of Qalqilya

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Two Palestinians were martyred Monday morning and others were injured and arrested during an Israeli army raid of the city of Qalqilya in the north of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health and local sources.

The Ministry of Health said the bodies of the two martyred, who were not immediately identified, were seized by the army.

Local sources said the two were in a car when soldiers opened fire at them, killing them instantly.

Two others were injured and were transferred to Qalqilya Hospital.

Two were also detained.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the number of martyrs in the West Bank has risen to 464 since the beginning of the current year, including 256 martyrs since Oct. 7.

Since Oct. 7, the West Bank has witnessed an unprecedented security escalation by the occupying forces against the Palestinians.